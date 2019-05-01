Family-run Eastbourne restaurant closes after 40 years

A popular Eastbourne restaurant has announced it is closing.

Owners of Rumblebellys in Seaside Road said on social media due to ill health they have decided to close the business permanently.

The statement, published on Monday (April 29), said, “Unfortunately due to ill health within the family we have decided to close permanently forthwith.

“We would like to thank customers, friends old and new for your custom over the years, we shall miss you all.”

Rumblebellys has been feeding the residents of Eastbourne for 40 years with its speciality of high quality steaks and 100 per cent pure beef burgers.

Owners say the freehold and restaurant are now for sale, interested parties can email paul.brickley@btinternet.com