Family-run Eastbourne business celebrates 40th birthday

A company in Eastbourne has celebrated being in the town for 40 years.

DB Domestics opened in Seaside in 1981 and was originally run by father and son Derek and Andrew Baxter.

The business grew shortly after as Andrew’s brothers, David and Robert, joined the team.

The DB Domestics team. Picture from Dreamlife Photography SUS-210810-105733001

A spokesperson from the company said, “Other shops have been trailed in the town over the years, but the original site has proven to be home.”

The family-run business currently employs over 40 people, including three generations of Baxters.

As part of the 40th anniversary the showroom was decorated with blue, yellow and gold balloons while ‘DB cakes’ were created by a local baker.

Derek said, “We would like to say thank you to all of our customers over the years for supporting our family business.

DB Domestics in Seaside, Eastbourne SUS-210810-105524001

“We are fortunate to have many long-serving staff and a great fitting and service team too. So thank you one and all for your loyal support. It means the world.”

Derek’s grandchild and currently sales manager Tom Baxter said, “It’s great to be part of our family business and to be able to continue to drive it forward with new services such as kitchens and online shopping to support the ever-changing local community.”

As part of the celebration, anyone who buys something in store throughout October will be entered into a draw to win a Dyson vacuum.

DB Domestics in Susans Road. SUS-210810-105451001

Some of the decorations at DB Domestics. Picture from Dreamlife Photography SUS-210810-104940001

Steven Lloyd at DB Domestics. Picture from Dreamlife Photography SUS-210810-105003001

Derek Baxter from DB Domestics. Picture from Dreamlife Photography SUS-210810-105743001

Tom Baxter from DB Domestics. Picture from Dreamlife Photography SUS-210810-105722001