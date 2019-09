A seafront hotel in Eastbourne which was up for sale has been taken off the market.

The Chatsworth Hotel which is on the corner of Grand Parade and Hartington Place was being marketed by prestigious property agents, Savills.

Chatsworth Hotel in Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-180222-091306008

Owner George Roseman said the hotel is no longer for sale and renovation work on the contemporary boutique property would restart at the end of the month.

Owner reveals plan for seafront hotel