Everything you need to know about Beachy Head’s Afterlight Festival in Eastbourne

The Afterlight Festival will feature free events day and night for adults and children until this Sunday (October 31).

Organised by Heritage Eastbourne and funded by the European Regional Development Fund, the festival will take place in and around The Beachy Head Story exhibition.

Events are free but must be pre-booked at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/beachy-head-story-35448382783

Beachy Head Afterlight Festival. SUS-211026-110538001

Full schedule:

Tuesday (October 26) –

1. Slavic Folk Stories (in marquee at 2pm/3pm/4pm)

2. Craft activities (in Beachy Head Story at 11am and 2pm)

3. Stargazing (7pm–9pm)

Wednesday (October 27) –

1. Tales from the Sunday Bans, storytelling (in marquee at 3pm)

2. The Land of the Enchanted Senses, storytelling for age 16+ (in marquee at 7pm)

Thursday (October 28) –

1. Sussex Falconry, meet the owls (in marquee 10.30am–4pm)

Friday (October 29) –

1. Shadow puppets (in Beachy Head Story at 2pm)

2. Planetarium (in marquee, hourly shows from 10.30am–4.30pm)

Saturday (October 30) –

1. Planetarium (in marquee, hourly shows from 10.30am–4.30pm)

2. Pom Pom pumpkin crafts (in Beachy Head Story at 11am and 2pm)

3. Chalk Horse Music (7pm–9pm)

Sunday (October 31) –