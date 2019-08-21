ESK in Eastbourne to close

ESK in Eastbourne is closing in 2020, it has been announced today (August 21).

The discount store, popular for its Christmas decorations, fire works, and pet products, will close its warehouse in Courtlands Road for good in July next year.

This comes after ESK Warehouses boss Bob Beevis is retiring after 42 years running his stores in Eastbourne and Hastings.

A public consultation will be launched soon on plans for a residential scheme at the site, with a mixture of flats, houses, and a retail unit.

Mr Beevis said, “I’ve had a fantastic innings. I’ve built up the two sites from scratch and sourced all the products from countless trips to UK exhibitions and as far afield as China.

“Sadly, I’m not getting any younger and the years are starting to catch up with me. The year 2020 feels like a good time to call it a day.

“Until then, I will be focussed on ensuring my customers have the widest choice of fantastic products from around the world at the best prices possible.”

The Christmas range will be in store from the end of August and the fireworks from September.

Over the years, Mr Beevis has raised more than £100,000 for scores of local charities.