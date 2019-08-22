Enjoy exclusive out-of-hours access to Knockhatch at charity event

Knockhatch, an adventure park in Hailsham, is holding a special one-off evening event on August 31 in aid of Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice.

Visitors will have exclusive, out of hours access to the petting farm, owl sanctuary centre, large indoor play centre, boating lake, go-karts and much more. Knockhatch promises families a spectacular evening out and will donate all proceeds to the charity.

The event comes from Knockhatch’s ongoing support of Chestnut Tree House, the children’s hospice for East and West Sussex and South East Hampshire.

The charity cares for 300 children and young adults from 0-19 years of age with progressive life-shortening conditions, both at the hospice and in families’ own homes.

Knockhatch has chosen Chestnut Tree House as its nominated charity for three years in a row and continually helps local families create special memories.

During this time, the park installed a Wishing Well in aid of Chestnut Tree House near their outdoor play area and built a changing places toilet facility with a hoist, height adjustable changing bed for young adults, height adjustable sink and a toilet.

In addition, Knockhatch has invited the hospice’s community nursing team to visit with local children, completely free of charge, during their regular care sessions.

Tickets for the event are available now and cost £8 each.

To find out more and book tickets visit www.chestnut-tree-house.org.uk.