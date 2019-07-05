Enjoy a picnic with live music in the sunshine in Old Town

The Friends of Old Town Rec will be marking Have A Field Day tomorrow (Saturday, July 6) with a free community event called Picnic in the Rec.

The event will take place in Old Town Rec, Longland Road, Eastbourne, at 3pm.

Have A Field Day is a national celebration of our parks and open spaces; and all neighbours and users of Old Town Rec are invited to the picnic.

It will be a friendly, relaxed and informal event, with everyone bringing their own food and drink.

The friends group has arranged musical entertainment during the afternoon.

Singer/songwriter Tony Norman, who usually sings with the OTB Band, will be singing well-known hits and some of his own songs too; DJ Perry will play a selection of popular numbers; and three-part harmony group The Remnant will perform a range of blues, gospel, soul and country songs.

There will be storytelling, games and an art competition to keep children amused; whilst their parents can have a go at ‘welly wanging’ and try their luck in a raffle with prizes generously donated by Old Town businesses.

The organisers say everyone is invited and hope to see as many members of the Old Town community as possible

So pack your picnic, chairs, rug and sunscreen and head to Old Town Rec at 3pm.