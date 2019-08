England's Medieval Festival at Herstmonceux Castle: See the photos here

Now in its 27th year, the festival is known for being the most authentic, one-of-a-kind medieval-themed festival in the UK. Here's a gallery of photos taken by Jon and Jemma Rigby.

1. England's Medieval Festival. Photos by Jon and Jemma Rigby England's Medieval Festival. Photos by Jon and Jemma Rigby freelance Buy a Photo

2. England's Medieval Festival. Photos by Jon and Jemma Rigby England's Medieval Festival. Photos by Jon and Jemma Rigby freelance Buy a Photo

3. England's Medieval Festival. Photos by Jon and Jemma Rigby England's Medieval Festival. Photos by Jon and Jemma Rigby freelance Buy a Photo

4. England's Medieval Festival. Photos by Jon and Jemma Rigby England's Medieval Festival. Photos by Jon and Jemma Rigby freelance Buy a Photo

View more