England cricketer takes up life skills coach at Eastbourne school

Bede’s is delighted to announce that Sarah Taylor, former England and Women’s World Cup winning cricketer, will join the school’s sports department as the sports development and life skills coach.

In this brand-new role, Sarah will work across both the senior and prep schools, located in Upper Dicker and Eastbourne respectively, to increase participation and performance in sport across all year groups; to support with elite-level coaching across the core and competitive sports; and promote positive emotional and physical wellbeing in pupils at all athletic levels.

Sarah, who also attended Bede’s Prep from 1999-2002, is excited to start her new role in January 2020.

She said, “This really is the perfect role in the perfect place for me.

“The opportunity to help inspire the next generation of children is incredibly exciting.”

Sarah is best known for being a world-class level wicket-keeper in the England cricket team, with career highlights including being the youngest female cricketer to score 1,000 runs in One Day Internationals against India in 2008; being the first woman to be inducted in the Legends Lane at the Brighton and Hove County Cricket Ground in 2015; and being awarded the ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year four times.

In 2017, Sarah was selected to represent England in the Women’s Cricket World Cup, during which she set the record for the highest 2nd-wicket partnership in Women’s Cricket World Cup history with teammate Tammy Beaumont. In an outstanding final match against India at Lord’s, England won by nine runs.

She said, “When I close my eyes I can still remember it; I think that moment will always stay with me.”

Alongside her astounding athletic career, Sarah has been a vocal advocate for positive mental health and wellbeing.

She said, “The life skills aspect of the role is something I feel very passionately about.

“Competing at a high level came with a huge amount of pressure, which made me understand the importance of instilling a work/life balance. I really want to encourage our pupils to trust and believe in themselves.”