Employment opportunities for young people in Eastbourne

Karra Brenchley, the partnership manager from the Department for Work and Pensions, said from August 31 at the Eastbourne East Sussex College campus in Cross Levels Way there will be a five-day ‘Hospitality Rocks Swap’.

The ‘Rocks Swap’ is in partnership with East Sussex College Group and local employers.

Attendees can learn hospitality skills such as barista work, silver service and cocktail making then speak to local employers about opportunities available.

Employment news for Eastbourne

There is also a recruitment day for the Kickstart scheme on September 16 at The Loft Lounge in Eastbourne Town Centre.

The Kickstart scheme is a £2 billion fund from the government to create paid work placements for people aged between 16–24.

At the recruitment day you can gain paid work, develop and build on your existing skills, and make goals for the future.