Emergency services called due to concerns about man in Pevensey Bay

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “The call was received shortly after 8.30am and officers attended the beach near the Bay View Caravan Park, off Old Martello Road.

“They were assisted by a local voluntary coastguard team in the search.

“It was reported that the man had left the water and had ran away from the area at 9.30am.

Sussex Police car. (Pic by Jon Rigby) SUS-170506-173459001

“There were no further reported sightings of the man in the area and he was later found safe and well by police.”