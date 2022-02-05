Emergency incident on train between Falmer and Lewes

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) was called to the scene between Falmer and Lewes just after 10.45pm.

Firefighters from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service helped evacuate 18 passengers.

Southern, which runs the service, cancelled all of its trains between Brighton and Lewes as emergency services dealt with the incident.

In a tweet last night, ESFRS said: “At 22.46 we were called to reports of a train carriage fire between Falmer and Lewes. Crews from Brighton, Lewes, Burgess Hill and Shoreham have safely evacuated 18 passengers to the rear of the train.”

One lane of the A27 Westbound between Falmer and Lewes was closed throughout the incident.