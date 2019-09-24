Emergency Eastbourne Pier incident update

A major sea rescue was called off at Eastbourne Pier last night (Monday) after emergency services were looking for a “person who fell from the pier”.

The incident was reported just after 5pm and saw two Coastguard lifeboats and a search helicopter scrambled to the scene.

A Friends of Eastbourne Lifeboats spokesperson said, “Both lifeboats and the Coastguard rescue helicopter conducted a thorough search of the area and with nothing found and further information received from the Coastguard the decision was made to stand all units down. The lifeboats returned to station at 6pm.”