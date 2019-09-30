Eighty-year-old Eastbourne ‘lad’ releases humorous autobiography

An 80-year-old ‘lad’ living in retirement in Eastbourne has released a book which looks humorously back at his past.

Peter J Parsons, born in London in 1932, published his autobiography entitled ‘Life of a London Lad’ earlier this year which reminisces about his years in the RAF, working as a galley boy on board a steamship and volunteering with East Sussex Social Services.

A spokesperson for the book’s publisher A H Stockwell Limited said, “If the author may be said to have any ambition, it may well be the desire to find light relief and humour in the various seemingly fraught situations of life.”

Mr Parsons was evacuated to Oxford during the Second World War and has previously lived in Germany and the Far East. His post-retirement employment includes working as a university lecturer and bus driver.

The author has three daughters and four grandchildren.

The 63-page-long ‘Life of a London Lad’ is available in paperback and e-book formats on Amazon and major online book selling sites.