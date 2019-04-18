Easter family fun day near Eastbourne seafront will be educational

Allchorn Maritime Headquarters will be ship shape in readiness for its family activity day.

Members of the group, who are busy working on their Heritage Lottery Fund application, are throwing open the doors and welcoming the public to Net Shop 5 at Fisherman’s Green, Royal Parade, on Easter Saturday (April 20) between 11am and 4pm.

This will give visitors the chance to see how progress is being made on the renovation of the Southern Queen and William Allchorn pleasure boats alongside the recently acquire Duke of Kent Lifeboat.

As well as touring the historic fleet, Allchorn Maritime will be organising fun events for the family with a marine conservation theme.

Take the plastics challenge to discover the timeline of degradability. A mini beach clean will see discarded rubbish calculated and added to the Marine Conservation Society’s statistics. There will also be an Easter egg hunt.

Dan Goldsmith, of Allchorn Maritime, said, ‘The preservation and return to the seas of the pleasure craft, which are listed on the National Historic Ships Register, is a central aim of our work.

“However, marine conservation and education plays a very large part in the work that we carry out and we are keen that Net Shop 5 is seen as a place of learning and fun as well as renovation.”

During the day, visitors can also get up close to the Duke of Kent Lifeboat, which has recently returned to Eastbourne and the Allchorn team are busy raising funds for her renovation.

Lloyd Stebbings, who was behind the bid to save the lifeboat and return her to the resort, said, “Eastbourne has three marvellous examples of maritime history and we are keen to preserve and restore this fleet.

“It will be a struggle financially but the enthusiasm we have to succeed is huge and with support, we will get there.”