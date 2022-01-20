Eastbourne’s water quality rated ‘good’

Eastbourne’s bathing water quality has once again been rated ‘good’.

Bathing waters off beaches across the region have achieved their highest ever ratings in the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs’s bathing water summer sampling regime.

Swimmers can enjoy ‘excellent’ water quality at 59 out of the south east’s 83 beaches – compared with 58 last year.

Eastbourne seafront. SUS-210206-124937001

Southern Water said it has invested more than £32 million on improving bathing waters in the past five years.

Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell said, “This is absolutely brilliant news and it’s another good reason for tourists to visit Eastbourne, go to the beach, enjoy the seafront and bathe in clean waters.

“The challenge for the town now, and for water companies down the south coast, is to make further improvements next time so we can receive an ‘excellent’ rating.

“Water quality in the sea, rivers and lakes is an important issue. The new Environment Act is doing much to force improvements on water companies.

“My hope is we can move towards ‘excellent’ and I will be making sure I am kept updated on progress in the years to come.

“This week, for example, I am meeting with the Environment Agency chief to discuss flood defence matters including the latest on the Pevensey Bay to Eastbourne scheme as well as discussing water quality issues.”

Barry Woodham, Southern Water’s bathing water manager, said there have been improvements across the region thanks to a collaborative approach between councils, regulators, charities and the company.

Thirty years ago only 41 per cent of beaches in the region met the ‘sufficient’ standard, according to Mr Woodham.

The bathing water manager added, “Southern Water has an important role as one of the custodians of the environment. There are a diverse range of pollutions which can impact water quality – contaminated rainwater running off roads and agricultural land, wastewater from privately owned treatment works, boats and animals on the beach such as dogs and seabirds all play a part.”

A Southern Water spokesperson said the company is investing £2 billion over the next five years to improve the health of rivers and seas.