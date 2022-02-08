Eastbourne’s St Wilfrid’s Hospice receives £19,100 donation

The donation from the Morrisons Foundation will enable the hospice to introduce new tablet-based technology to help them provide care and monitor for the most vulnerable patients in their in-patient ward.

The tablets will be allocated to each patient room enabling nurses, patients and their family members to track patient symptoms through an easy-to-use app.

Nurse Ruth Bacon, the head of inpatient care at St Wilfrid’s Hospice, said, “It is absolutely fantastic to have further generous support from the Morrisons Foundation.

St Wilfrid’s Hospice (Eastbourne) nurses In PPE (Ruth Bacon, Freya Springall, Nyree Vine and Maria De Torie), Nurses, patients and their families at Eastbourne’s St Wilfrid’s Hospice were delighted to be awarded a grant of £19,100. SUS-220802-113057001

“The grant will pay for tablets for each of our in-patient rooms. Having tablets available in each room will enable us to offer more patient-centred and responsive care.”

The grant was presented by Kim Hatcher-Davies, community champion, and the team at the Morrisons store in Eastbourne.

Kim said, “I’m absolutely delighted that we’ve been able to provide such a huge donation to such a worthy cause, particularly during this festive time of the year.

“The challenges of the past couple of years have been so difficult for so many charities and to be able to help such a well loved charity in our community really does make us all so very proud.”

The St Wilfrid’s Hospice has a 20-bed inpatient unit which provided support to more than 2,000 patients last year.

The charity relies on funders to ensure specialist care can continue to be provided.