Eastbourne’s Royal British Legion relaunches after ‘organisational issues’

The Eastbourne branch of the Royal British Legion (RBL) is hoping to put an end to recent organisational issues as it relaunches with a new leader.

The charity had reduced the scale of its roll-out during this year’s Poppy Appeal due to supply problems and a lack of volunteers.

It had also been unable to arrange anything to celebrate the legion’s centenary year.

Mayor Pat Rodohan, Councillor Josh Babarinde OBE, and new Chairman Allan Leith with Eastbourne Royal British Legion members. The charity is hoping to put an end to recent 'organisational issues' as it relaunches with a new leader. SUS-211118-162330001

The new chairman of Eastbourne RBL, Alan Leith, shared plans on how the organisation will look in the next year – including a belated centenary celebration planned for next summer.

Councillor Josh Babarinde OBE, who is a member of the legion and worked with the new leadership team, said, “I have full confidence in the fantastic new leadership team, led by Alan Leith.

“As a legion member myself, I’m asking the people of Eastbourne to step up and support the RBL by joining.”

Councillor Barbarinde, who was recently selected to be the Lib Dem candidate for Eastbourne MP, also tabled a successful motion for the Borough Council to pay tribute to the RBL for its 100th year anniversary.

He added, “Inspired by my great grandfather who served in the RAF during WWII, it’s an honour to have marked a new beginning for Eastbourne’s Royal British Legion branch with my cross-party council motion during the year of its centenary.”

The Eastbourne branch had received some criticism for the reduced scale of its Poppy Appeal roll-out this year, including from Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell.

Mrs Ansell said, “It is very disappointing and frustrating that The Poppy Appeal has not had the same roll out this year as historically.

“There are important questions to be answered about the Appeal this year.”

Mrs Ansell did credit members of the community who, along with herself, stepped in to try to ensure that any person who wanted one was able to get a Poppy in the town.