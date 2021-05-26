Eastbourne’s former mayor raises more than £15,000 for jobseekers’ charity

Councillor Steve Wallis, who handed over to new mayor Pat Rodohan this month, presented his chosen Eastbourne-based charity – People Matter – with a cheque at an event in the Mayor’s Parlour last night (May 25).

Through two terms in office, Cllr Wallis raised £15,560 for the jobseekers’ charity despite covid causing big restrictions to fundraising events.

Cllr Wallis said, “I am delighted to be able to support People Matter with such a large sum of money, especially given that we were unable to hold any fundraising events in my second year as mayor because of the pandemic.”

Cllr Wallis (front left) presenting cheque to Ann Gillard with Keith Ridley (back left) and Charles Grimaldi (back right), from People Matter. SUS-210526-111217001

People Matter provides guidance to jobseekers and has helped more than 14,500 people with CV writing services, careers advice, job applications, business start-up and mock interviews.

He said, “We originally postponed my main fundraiser, The Mayor’s Big Ticket Charity Event, from March 2020 to March 2021 but it became clear that this could not go ahead and was cancelled.

“I would like to thank the many ticket holders and sponsors who generously donated the cost of their tickets, which was a great boost to our fundraising.”

People Matter CEO Ann Gillard said, “Wow, what a mayoral two years Steve has enjoyed. Against all the odds, he managed to stay visible and engaged across our community. People Matter could not have asked more of him, and nor could our town.