Eastbourne’s first cat cafe sold

After rumours of the business being up for sale, Mad Catter owner Lucy Allen said, “The cafe is under new ownership and will continue to trade as normal.”

The site of Eastbourne’s first cat cafe, the Mad Catter, had been available to let on an online property website.

7 Station Parade, the premises of the Mad Catter since 2019, was listed on Rightmove for £15,500 per year.

Former owners of the Mad Catter Sam Firman and Lucy Allen. They have confirmed that the business has been sold. (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-191017-104728008

On Rightmove the property is described as ‘a shop and basement which has for the last two years traded as a small café and comprises a main retail area, a small kitchenette and w.c. on the ground floor with a good size basement’.

The Eastbourne business, sporting a 1940s and Alice in Wonderland theme, has been popular with guests looking to pet a cat or two while enjoying a beverage.