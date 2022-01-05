Eastbourne’s favourite takeaways of 2021

Eastbourne residents turned to their favourite takeaways in 2021 as the nation came to grips with the ‘new normal’.

For a period of time restaurants and pubs were unable to seat guests, leaving takeaways as the only option.

Despite opening in the town this year, chicken katsu curry from Kokoro was Eastbourne’s most ordered dish through Deliveroo in 2021.

The view over Eastbourne seafront.

KFC’s boneless banquet was the second-most ordered and Eastbourne’s love of fried chicken has been rewarded as the chain restaurant is set to reopen in the town centre.

The quesadilla cravings box from Taco Bell came in third while The Bok Shop’s hadouken burger combo meal was the town’s fourth-most ordered meal on Deliveroo in 2021.