Eastbourne YouTuber and Wealden MP slam racist comments towards England football players

MP for Wealden Nusrat Ghani said she’s ‘appalled’ at the abuse directed at some of the England players when they were beaten in the Euro 2020 final last night against Italy.

The match, which was watched by more than 31 million people, saw the England team reach its first major tournament final in 55 years.

When two hours of play ended in a 1-1 draw, the teams went to penalties which saw England lose 3-2, and this is where the abuse has stemmed from.

The England football team applauding fans after losing the Euro 2020 final on penalties to Italy Photo: John Sibley - Pool/Getty Images NNL-211207-101824001

Three of the penalty takers for England – Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka – have all had their social media pages filled with racist comments.

Talking after the game, Ms Ghani said, “What a night it was last night! Win or lose, the England team are our heroes and have given us a top start to the summer.

“I’m appalled at the racist abuse targeted at players overnight and I proudly stand by our magnificent England football team.”

As well as this, Eastbourne YouTuber Joe Weller has shared that he’s backing a petition for ID to be a requirement when setting up a social media account.

SUS-190201-103526001

By social media companies having the ID of the account user, they can trace harmful activity back to the owner of the account – a step to try and reduce online trolling like what the players have received.

The petition has already got more than 265,000 signatures: https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/575833