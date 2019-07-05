Eastbourne youngsters take part in Junior Engineer event

Teams of Year 2 pupils from eight primary schools took part in the annual Junior Engineer event at Eastbourne Town Hall on July 1.

The Engine Power Challenge was organised by Eastbourne Education Business Partnership as part of its annual Engineering Club programme.

Inspired by new power sources for vehicles, including electric, hydrogen and solar, the teams were challenged with making and running compressed-air and rubber-band propelled vehicles.

Working to a given specification, the teams worked in pairs to construct their two vehicles using a variety of materials taking account of aerodynamics, construction quality and the all important aesthetics.

Nose cones, fins and team colours were the order of the day.

Teams were judged on the design and build of their two cars, the time or distance travelled, innovation and of course teamwork.

Stone Cross School was the clear winner and received the Junior Engineers Challenge trophy, school and individual prizes. There were also prizes for the two runner-up teams and a special certificate for everyone.

Dr Steven Goss-Turner, chairman of Eastbourne EBP, said, “Eastbourne EBP has a strong history of promoting engineering.

“This event for seven to eight-year-olds is testimony to the importance of engineering to the local economy and aims to put some real engineering lessons into context.

“As well as making learning fun, it encourages teamwork and helps the pupils to develop their practical skills.

“We are grateful to everyone who supported the event”.

Engineers from Alfa Laval and Wrightflow Technologies helped to organise the challenge, provided sponsorship and attended on the day.

E&S Heating & Ventilation sponsored some of the prizes and also sent a draughtsman to assist the teams.

Councillor Sammy Choudhury, the Deputy Mayor, attended to present the prizes.

Eastbourne EBP is now looking for schools and sponsors for the Junior Enterprise Challenge and Eastbourne Youth Radio.