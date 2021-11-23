Eastbourne youngsters can get a personalised message from Santa this Christmas

Eastbourne children can receive a personalised message from Santa this Christmas as part of a free North Pole delivery service.

Children can deliver their letters to Santa at the town’s visitor centre and will receive a reply by Christmas Eve.

The North Pole post box is located in the DQ Terrace Bar and Café in the Welcome Building, between the Congress Theatre and Winter Garden.

Eastbourne's Father Christmas postbox SUS-211123-135800001

The postal service is being coordinated by Visit Eastbourne and is completely free.

Letters need to be posted by Friday, December 17 at the latest and parents are encouraged to include their home address.

Eastbourne Borough Council’s lead member for tourism and culture Councillor Margaret Bannister said, “It really is the most wonderful time of the year and we know how important it is that Santa receives letters to him with requests for gifts and wishes.

“That is why we have installed a special North Pole letter box in the DQ Terrace Bar and Café inside the Welcome Building.

“Children can post their letters to Santa in the post box and we will make sure they get to him in time so he can reply to each child personally by Christmas Eve.”