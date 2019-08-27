Eastbourne women are being dismissed from their jobs for being pregnant

Women in Eastbourne are still facing discrimination when they become pregnant at work.

That is according the town’s Citizens Advice, which has recorded shocking data on the issue in recent years.

The charity has teamed up with Wayfinder Woman to raise awareness of women’s rights at work.

One woman was repeatedly asked if she was keeping the baby, while others were dismissed when they told their employer they were pregnant – in a series of case studies compiled by Sarah Rose and Geoff Ferguson.

Almost half of women asked said they had faced unfair treatment or discrimination, in a survey conducted by Citizens Advice as part of the report.

And only 33 per cent of women who are self-employed or lower income were offered maternity allowance.

Real women’s experiences

Citizens Advice said very few women were given significant information and support from their employers on their rights. Another major obstacle women face is the lack of available legal aid and the scarcity of law advice centres – meaning justice is not being done for many women.

Below are a number of women Citizens Advice has worked with.

• A pregnant woman, concerned as she had previously suffered a miscarriage, was told she had to work overtime over Christmas – despite having a doctor’s note saying she could only work regular hours.

• And a housekeeper on a zero-hour contract was asked “repeatedly” if she was keeping her baby when she became pregnant. Then she was told she would not be required to work after the next month, and it was announced in a staff meeting she would be leaving. She had never stated any wish to resign.

Citizens Advice said, “Her manager’s attitude is clearly wrong and possibly unlawful but client is faced with a dilemma. If she takes it further she will have no money and possibly problems getting a reference, in addition the cost of taking to a tribunal is costly and worrisome.”

• While a woman who went on maternity leave five weeks before her baby was due said her pub employer told her it was her last shift. She had difficulty getting benefits as her employer, who she had worked for for three years, had failed to provide an SM1.

She had never had a contract and only received payslips on demand. Any legal action she would take is likely to cost more than the value of any claim as legal advice is not readily available. Citizens Advice said this was an example of “poor employment practice coupled with limited access to justice”.

• Another woman’s hours were reduced from 20 to four when she told her boss she was pregnant. Then she received a text saying there would be no work for four weeks.

She had been working for her employer for three years on minimum wage, with no written contract. She was told she has a case to claim discrimination with an employment tribunal.

• One woman had been subjected to bullying and inappropriate comments from her boss, while working in the care sector. This escalated when she told him she was pregnant, resulting in her having to leave a meeting because of his attitude and the comments he made. When she complained to the owner of the business she was told simply not to speak to her manager. She feels he wants her to leave because she is pregnant and has not had support from senior staff.

• Another woman, originally from India and has been in the UK since the start of 2014, was dismissed from a care home job while on maternity leave for allegedly having an invalid visa. This was not the case. She learned the company needed to lose three workers and believed the reason given was a fabrication.

• Another had no issues in her workplace until she told her employer she was pregnant. They sought to remove her and were “clearly discriminating” as she was pregnant. The woman is faced with an employment tribunal that could end up costing her a lot of money as legal aid is not available to her.

These were just a handful of examples which Citizens Advice has dealt with over the last few years.

‘Old fashioned sex discrimination of the 1970s’

CEO of Eastbourne Citizens Advice Alan Bruzon said, “This is the kind of thing I associate with the 1970s, an old fashioned form of sex discrimination which most of us would think no longer occurs. Yet we see cases too often.”

Tribunals in the past have awarded £30,000 compensation for women who were unfairly dismissed as a result of their pregnancy.

Mr Bruzon said he believes this continues to happen as some employers are worried about the cost of maternity pay and concerned about paying this alongside the salary of a replacement member of staff.

But they may be unaware maternity pay can be reclaimed from HMRC. You can usually reclaim 92 per cent of statutory maternity pay, and 103 per cent if your business qualifies for small employers’ relief.

Mr Bruzon said, “So in many cases the employer will not be worse off as a result of maternity pay. The alternative is potentially more costly for the employer.”

See the government website gov.uk for a clear and comprehensive guide on rights in the workplace.

And www.maternityaction.org.uk helps women with discrimination claims.