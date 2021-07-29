Eastbourne woman takes part in calendar competition

Melly Myers is taking part in the UK Calendar Girls competition which opened its voting on July 23.

Miss Myers said, “The top 80 will be announced on Saturday, August 14 and they announce that on their website and social media channels.

“The top 12 girls will then be selected for the calendar.”

Melly Myers is hoping to receive enough votes to make the top-80 of the UK Calendar Girls competition. SUS-210728-164942001

Miss Myers has been supporting her cause by promoting her pictures on social media and speaking to local businesses. She said, “I have to try to get as many votes as possible.

“It is really down to the support of my family and friends as well as the general public.

“I am putting my faith in their hands.”

Miss Myers also spoke about how beneficial the experience has been so far.

She said, “It is a great experience for boosting your confidence as they capture you at your best as well.

“It is a big stepping stone for a modelling career.”

Miss Myers also wanted to thank Divine Nails and Beauty in Mark Lane, Eastbourne-based The iLash Studio and Spray and Glo Tanning and Beauty Salon in Mountfield Road, Hampden Park for their support.

The public can vote for Miss Myers by texting ‘UKCG 074’ to 81400.