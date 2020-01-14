Eastbourne woman’s Sahara trek for St Wilfrid’s Hospice

An Eastbourne woman has spent three nights trekking through the Sahara to raise money for St Wilfrid’s Hospice.

Alison Hallewell, from the Sea Gypsies Belly Dancers group, was one of 28 trekkers to take part in the challenge.

She told the Herald, “In November I took part in a Sahara trek with 28 other trekkers, raising money for St Wilfrid’s Hospice, Eastbourne.

“We trekked for four days and spent three nights sleeping under the stars of the Sahara.

“There were no washing facilities and a hole in the ground for a loo, shared with my fellow trekkers, you can imagine it was not a pretty sight.

“Our guides were the Berbers and their camels, we trekked over high dunes. It was hot during the day but the temperature plummeted at night and was very cold.”

Alison said it was great to be part of a big team of trekkers.

She said, “It was a true bonding experience for all of us.”

The trek was organised to raise money and awareness for St Wilfrid’s Hospice.

As a group, they raised an impressive £72,000.

Alison raised £2,318.50 personally.

Alison added, “An amazing achievement by all and we are looking forward to the reunion at the end of January.”