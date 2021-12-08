Eastbourne woman impresses on The Chase

The Chase. Photo from ITV.

Natalie, a market analyst, faced The Sinnerman in the game show which aired on ITV1 at 5pm yesterday (Tuesday, December 7).

When asked by host Bradley Walsh, she revealed she was hoping to win money for a trip to Jamaica with her family.

Natalie impressed the chaser by building up £7,000 in her one-minute question round.

The Sinnerman said, “I’m very very impressed by that Natalie’.

In the head-to-head Natalie came away with £7,000, making it to the final alongside teammate Patricia to play for a share of £12,000.