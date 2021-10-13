Eastbourne woman arrested and charged following lamppost collision

At around 8.30pm on Friday, October 8 emergency services were called to reports a car had hit a lamppost by Sovereign Roundabout, according to police.

Police said the driver had a minor injury along with three of the passengers – one of whom was taken to hospital.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Yasmin Burnett, 26, of Wakehurst Road, Eastbourne, has been arrested and charged with drink-driving, driving without insurance and other driving offences.

A car after colliding with a lamppost in Eastbourne. Picture from Dan Jessup SUS-211210-093450001

“She has been released on bail to appear at Hastings Magistrates Court on November 10.”