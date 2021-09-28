Eastbourne woman adopts former explosives sniffer dog from Afghanistan

An Eastbourne woman has taken in a former explosives sniffer dog which was saved from Afghanistan.

Caroline Keighley-Elstub adopted Penny at the start of the month after she was evacuated from Afghanistan on the last British plane leaving the country.

Penny had been working as a sniffer dog at the British embassy in Kabul and Miss Keighley-Elstub said she got the animal as her brother-in-law, who used to serve in the army, helped get people and dogs out of the country amid conflict with the Taliban.

Caroline Keighley-Elstub with Penny SUS-210927-165332001

She said, “His role was to take back the British workers.

“He could put in a couple of dogs each time. He has rehomed them all.”

Miss Keighley-Elstub said Penny, 5, had a number of jobs in Afghanistan as she served as a trained sniffer dog.

“She can sniff 17 explosives, so when I take her out she is constantly sniffing everywhere.

“She has saved many, many lives in Afghanistan.”