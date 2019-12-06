Eastbourne Winter Wonderland: Christmas spectacular being held in Henry’s memory

Eastbourne Winter Wonderland is back this weekend and is paying tribute to its lead organiser.

The Christmas bonanza will be taking place from 2pm onwards in Horsa Close on Sunday (December 8). It is the 7th year of the event and will be held in memory of Henry Chapman, who sadly died earlier this year.

Eastbourne Winter Wonderland

There will be a Santa’s grotto, fun fair, firework display from 7.15pm, live entertainment, refreshments, stalls, and thousands of sparkling Christmas Lights.

Eastbourne family raising funds for Winter Wonderland event in brother’s memory

The headline act has been announced as a George Michael tribute from 6-7pm. Steve Mitchell, who is the lead in the theatre production of The George Michael Story, will be performing all the classics of George and Wham!

Children can get their photograph taken with a life-sized Santa on his sleigh at the event, and there is also carol singing.

There will be admission prices this year of £2 for adults, £1.50 for children, with under threes going free. There will also be collection buckets on the night for this year’s chosen charity: Children with Cancer Fund - Polegate.

The event is held each year by the Chapman family. Henry Chapman used to run it each year but he died suddenly on January 4, aged 33.

Henry was described as incredibly popular, caring, with a “heart of gold” who was passionate about charity and LGBT issues, particularly in the traveller community.

In a moving tribute, the family wrote, “Henry donated his time and effort to a lot of charities and events, friends family and travellers, children with cancer and LGBT.

“Eastbourne Winter Wonderland would not have been possible if it wasn’t for Henry’s time and dedication, including a week walking around Eastbourne and the surrounding areas with the Christmas Sleigh carrying Santa and Mrs Claus, bringing the spirit of Chistmas to all the children of Eastbourne.

“He brought so much joy to a lot of families over this festive time.

“Henry and his family have raised a lot of money for children with cancer, and if Henry could make one child with cancer smile his work was complete.

“He is sadly missed by everyone and Winter Wonderland will never be the same without him, but we will continue his good work in honour of him.

“As a family we are forever thankful for everybody’s kind donations and support.”

Tributes to popular Eastbourne Winter Wonderland organiser after sudden death