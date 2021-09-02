Eastbourne welcomes two families from Afghanistan
Two families who fled Afghanistan have arrived in Eastbourne.
A spokesperson from Eastbourne Borough Council said the families have moved to the borough as part of the Government’s new resettlement scheme.
The spokesperson said, “Refugees fleeing their homes in Afghanistan will have experienced considerable trauma and will need significant care and support to help them settle and integrate into life in the UK.
“Our priority is to work with partners in the community to help them make this transition and ensure they can access the key services they need.
“Prior to this latest resettlement initiative, Eastbourne Borough Council was committed to providing accommodation and support through the Afghan Locally Employed Staff resettlement scheme.”