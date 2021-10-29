Eastbourne website offers covid lifeline to local artists

The Makers Directory (themakersdirectory.co.uk) was set up in March to showcase the variety of creative talent locally and to encourage people to buy directly from them.

The website was launched with the help of funding from Eastbourne Borough Council as part of its business support response during the pandemic.

A spokesperson from the directory said residents can use the website to search for unique crafts, shop for handmade gifts, commission work for their home or find someone to teach them a new skill.

Angela Elliott from Elliotts Millinery SUS-211029-135311001

Categories include ceramics, homeware, jewellery, photography, illustration, furniture and paintings.

Councillor David Tutt, leader of Eastbourne Borough Council, said, “The Makers Directory is a super website that is easy to use and in a short time has accumulated hundreds of talented local makers and artists to search from.

“I urge people in Eastbourne to try out The Makers Directory and support our creative, independent traders, many of whom have experienced their worst year on record due to Covid-19.

“To put it in perspective, if every adult in Eastbourne spent just £5 per week on local independent businesses, this would put £20.9 million per year directly into our local economy.”

Makers and artists can list their business for free on the website.

The Makers Directory also has a ‘takeover’ every weekend on Instagram where followers can discover more about a featured local maker and their business.

Following the success of their first makers meet-up in June, more events are being planned to connect people and local businesses with Eastbourne’s creative community.

Angela Elliott, of Elliotts Millinery, said, “The Makers Directory has really made a difference to my business.

“Finding out about The Makers Directory and being asked to do an Instagram takeover gave me a real boost.

“With events and weddings not going ahead it has been a challenging year for the hat making industry.

“The Instagram takeover not only increased my followers, but also my confidence.