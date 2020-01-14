Eastbourne weather conditions lead bus company to take safety precautions

Bad weather conditions in Eastbourne has seen a national bus company take safety precautions and use only single-decker vehicles tonight (Tuesday).

Stagecoach SouthEast said on Twitter, “#Eastbourne, due to the bad weather conditions tonight all of our late services will be served by single-decker vehicles. Please look out for the correct services on our destinations. #safetyisparamount.”

This comes after a yellow weather warning was put in place for Monday and Tuesday in Sussex by the Met Office.

A Met Office spokesperson said, “Take care if you are out and about and be prepared for some possible delays if travelling.”