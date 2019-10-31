Eastbourne village will light up for the return of popular Meads Magic Christmas event

The popular Meads Magic Christmas event will return on November 29 for the eighth year running.

Meads Street will be free of traffic, lit up for Christmas and lined with stalls selling paintings, ceramics, glass, jewellery and Christmas decorations all made by local artisans from 2.30pm to 7pm.

The Christmas market is being brought to you this year by Food Rocks, the company which runs the hugely popular markets in Horsham and Lewes and it is likely to be even bigger this year. There will also be stalls selling top quality local produce like cakes, jams and chutneys, spices, mulled wine, cider and boutique gins.

If you feel a little peckish while you shop there will be some fabulous street food including the award-winning Chu Chu Burmese Kitchen serving curries, Harold’s Hog Roast and sweet and savoury crepes from French Revolution.

Meads Street restaurants and cafes will also be getting into the spirit offering tasty morsels and other goodies.

Other traders will be organising various festive activities throughout the day so there will be something for everyone.

Tracy McGregor and her team at McGregor Letting Consultants are pulling out all the stops by transforming No 48 into Santa’s Grotto. This will open at 3pm especially for toddlers and pre-school children when Mrs Christmas and the Christmas Cook will be handing out presents and cookies.

The highlight of the event will be at 4.30pm with a Christmas parade along Meads Street bringing Santa and his elfin helpers to the grotto where he will hand out presents. School choirs will also perform.