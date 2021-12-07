Eastbourne vets launch ‘Give a stray a Christmas dinner’ appeal

It’s a decades-long annual event at St Anne’s, which has practices in Eastbourne, Willingdon, Langney and East Dean, and the vets are expecting yet another strong response from the community.

Organiser Menna Field, a registered vet nurse at St Anne’s, said, “It’s an appeal we do every December and have done for more than 20 years now.

“Throughout December, we ask people to donate food, toys and sometimes even bedding for animals – usually cats, dogs and rabbits.

“We then collate them all and donate them to animal charities in the area. Some are local branches of national charities but we are also keen to support some of the independent charities in our area.

“It’s especially important this year, as most charities have been hit really hard by Covid and are not receiving as many donations as they have previously.

“There’s also the additional burden of abandoned ‘pandemic pets’ – animals bought during last year’s lockdown but are now unwanted.

“So, we’re asking people to spare a thought for all the strays on the streets this winter and give a little something to make sure they enjoy a treat at Christmas time, too.”