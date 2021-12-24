Eastbourne vaccine centre stays open for Christmas Day and Boxing Day

A vaccine centre in Eastbourne is the only site in Sussex staying open for Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

As part of the acceleration of the vaccination programme, the team at The Crumbles, Pevensey Bay Road, are opening in the morning to offer vaccinations to anyone who wants to receive it over the weekend (December 25-26).

Appointments are available on the National Booking Service website and 119 – and more than 153 people are currently booked in for the clinic on Christmas Day.

The Crumbles vaccine team. SUS-211224-123631001

You must book in advance, you cannot book on the day you wish to attend.

Dr Sarah Ali, a local GP who has been working at the Sovereign Harbour Vaccination Centre, said, “The team is delighted to be able to offer a vaccination service on Christmas Day and Boxing Day so that even more people can get this essential protection.

“I’d like to thank all the staff and volunteers who are helping to make this happen and who will be continuing to support people who need their 1st, 2nd or booster jabs over the festive season and into the new year.”

It comes as all services have worked to open for longer and increase the number of appointments they are making available to offer a booster to all eligible adults by the start of January.

South Downs Health and Care, which runs the site at The Crumbles as well as providing vaccinations at pop-up clinics and home visits has vaccinated 21,100 people in last 10 days.

Last weekend alone they completed 7,682 vaccines across all their services and 5,576 at The Crumbles.