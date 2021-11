A covid vaccine centre in Eastbourne has been vandalised.

‘Lethal injections’ was written in red spray paint on the Sovereign Harbour Community Centre in Pevensey Bay Road.

The incident happened on the morning of Friday, November 19, according to a resident.

The vandalism on the outside of the Sovereign Harbour Community Centre vaccine hub in Pevensey Bay Road, Eastbourne. Picture from Steve Knott SUS-211123-101630001