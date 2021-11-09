Eastbourne vaccine centre changes opening hours

The service, which is located at Sovereign Harbour Community Centre, is now open for walk-in vaccinations every day between 10am–3pm.

Residents can attend the centre to receive their first, second and booster vaccinations.

An NHS spokesperson said, “Alternatively, people can book an appointment using the NHS booking system – www.nhs.uk/covid-vaccination or call 119.

Covid-19 vaccination centre at Sovereign Harbour Community Centre (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-211027-112852001

“Through the NHS booking system you will be able to access appointments from 8am to 7.30pm.”

Anyone eligible for a booster can receive their jab six months after the date of their second vaccine.

A spokesperson for the Sussex covid-19 vaccination programme said, “The walk-in service at Eastbourne’s Sovereign Harbour Community Centre is now available between 10am and 3pm to make sure our teams can offer walk-in vaccines as well as all of the booked appointments being made through the NHS booking system.

“It is vital that people keep coming forward for their first, second and booster vaccinations in order to protect themselves, their family and friends this winter.”