Eastbourne Triathlon recognised as ‘best event in the country’

Eastbourne Triathlon received a coveted award presented by Commonwealth Games gold medallist Jodie Stimpson.

The popular race won the Triathlon England Commercial Event of the Year Award at a national awards ceremony in Birmingham.

Eastbourne Triathlon race director Matthew Dowle said, “We are very proud Eastbourne Triathlon has been recognised as the best triathlon event in the country.

“Triathlon England has recognised our commitment to delivering an amazing race day experience for all our athletes, and especially the support and encouragement we offer to the many novices who choose our event as their first triathlon. We hope to see many more local Eastbourne residents having a go at our event next year.”

Eastbourne Triathlon, which is sponsored by Eastbourne College, takes place each June and consists of both sprint and standard distance triathlons. In this year’s sprint race more than 60 novice triathletes, including many local residents, were among 140 competitors who completed the 750m swim, 20km cycle and 5km run.

An Eastbourne Triathlon spokesperson said, “Following the resounding success of the 2019 event, the British Triathlon Federation has selected the 2020 Eastbourne Triathlon as an ETU European Championships qualifying event.

“The best age-group triathletes in the country will be racing in Eastbourne for the opportunity to represent Team GB at the 2021 European Championships. The event will take place on June 14 and entries are now open.”

For more information, visit www.eastbournetriathlon.co.uk