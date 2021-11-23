Eastbourne training academy teams up with The Prince’s Trust for new initiative

Victoria Heron, Learner Engagement Co-ordinator at Heathercroft. Photo from Heathercroft Training Academy. SUS-211123-104532001

Young people’s charity The Prince’s Trust has partnered with Heathercroft Training Academy to create the Health and Social Care Future’s Fund.

The scheme, which is funded by the Department for Health and Social Care in partnership with Health Education England, aims to support young jobseekers aged 19–30 into jobs in the health and social care sector.

During the five-week programme, young people will learn about roles within the industry as well as developing vital employability skills and gaining first-hand experience of working in a health and social care setting. Participants are also guaranteed an interview for an apprenticeship/full-time job.

Rebecca Price, senior head of service delivery of health and social care at The Prince’s Trust, said, “We are excited to be collaborating with Heathercroft Training Academy on such an important initiative, giving young people the opportunity, skills and necessary support to start meaningful careers within the care sector.

“Our work will give more young people access to the right opportunities to fulfil their potential and into sustainable careers they can be proud of; at a time when both the sector and young people need us the most.”

Jo Cronin, director and general manager of Heathercroft Training Academy, said, “This scheme is a great opportunity for young people to experience first-hand what it is like working in the health and social care sector. The objective of the course is to educate young people to understand that a career in care is not only very rewarding and but also has great career progression ranging from a level 2 Health Care Assistant right up to management levels.

“I would encourage everyone interested in this industry to join the course so you can find out what a career in care has to offer.”