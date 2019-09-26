Eastbourne Thomas Cook staff release emotional message

Staff at Eastbourne’s branch of Thomas Cook have released a moving message after the firm collapsed this week.

The major airline went bust on Monday morning (September 23), leaving holidaymakers stranded all over the world and staff devastated.

Thomas Cook’s financial collapse: How Eastbourne employees and holidaymakers are affected

Tania Barradas, who works at the Eastbourne store in Terminus Road, said, “Myself and my Team are absolutely devastated by the recent collapse of our company. We truly did not know this was going to happen.

“We would like to apologise to all of our customers that have been affected with a cancelled booking. Unfortunately we do not have any access to the systems or the store.

“The team and I would just like to thank every single one of our customers that have walked through our doors, believed in us and supported us over the years.

“We hope your memories from distant travels will remain in your thoughts just as our fond memories which we have with you all will.

“Thank you to all our friends, family and customers that have become our friends for all your support and kindness through this difficult time. Tania, Jen , Lisa, Debbie, Becci, Maria, Kim and Jan.”

Tania said anyone who has booked through a third party, for example a coach company, can contact the relevant company for further information.

Anyone affected can also refer to the Civil Aviation Authority and ABTA travel association for further guidance and ways to claim money back.

