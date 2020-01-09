Eastbourne teenager scoops brand new set of wheels in The Beacon’s Win a Car

A teenager from Eastbourne has scooped a brand-new car worth £13,000 but will be asking dad to drive it home!

Sixteen-year-old Tineeki Trott won the annual Win a Car prize draw after Samara Hume of local marketing company Media Attention drew the winning ticket on Christmas Eve. Tineeki walked away, literally in her case, with the new car.

Bill Plumridge, manager of The Beacon said, “Tineeki is the first teenager to win the car and I’m absolutely delighted for her.

“The terms and conditions of the competition allow for 16-year-olds to buy a ticket and now we have a very deserving winner who is looking forward to getting some driving lessons underway on her 17th birthday.”

Win a Car has become a hugely popular fixture of the Christmas calendar for shoppers in The Beacon, with thousands of people buying a £1 ticket.

Every penny raised from the sale of tickets goes directly to the 48 charities that take part in the event. Since Win a Car was launched in 2000, more than £364,000 has been raised for the good causes.

Tineeki said, “When I got the news I burst out crying.

“I bought the ticket because I knew it was for charity and didn’t really think too much more about it.

“I’ll definitely be putting driving lessons on the list if I’m asked what I’d like for my 17th birthday.”

The £13k Suzuki Ignis 1.2 Dualjet SZ3, purchased from the Eastbourne Motoring Centre at a generous discount, wasn’t the only prize on offer, with a 50-inch television from Leo Leisure, dinner, bed and breakfast from The View Hotel, two family tickets for Cineworld, an electronics bundle from Baseus and a goodie bag from Lush also up for grabs.