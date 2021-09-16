Eastbourne teen walks 52 miles in a day for armed forces

Georgia Gough, a student at the Military Preparation College in Eastbourne, completed the double-marathon walk on September 11 for SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity.

Georgia, who aims to join the Royal Artillery, started at her home in Folkestone at 4am and finished at her college in Eastbourne while carrying a 12-kilogramme rucksack.

She said, “I have an older brother in the army, and I want to support our current and ex-forces as much as possible, especially as I know that my brother is a part of this community, and I soon will be.

Georgia Gough putting her best foot forward as she trains for her 52-mile trek. SUS-210913-091707001

“I was inspired to do this event as my brother has raised money for military charities such as SSAFA, and I am comforted to know that charities like yours will look after soldiers like my brother and many others.”

Ahead of the walk Chris Padget, centre manager of the preparation college, said, “Since joining the course at MPCT, Georgia has shown great strength and determination, and puts in 100 per cent, which will help her with the requirements necessary to join the army.

“Her 52-mile walk is not an easy challenge, but with her robustness, confidence, determination, and fitness levels, I am sure Georgia will complete the challenge and raise money for SSAFA.”