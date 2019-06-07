Eastbourne teacher is first in Sussex to become a UN accredited climate change teacher

A teacher from St Catherine’s College has become one of the first teachers in the UK to be a UN accredited Climate Change Teacher.

Emma Pavey can now deliver up to date climate change lessons to all pupils at St Catherine’s College.

Emma Pavey, head of geography at St Catherine’s College, said, “Climate change has been in the curriculum for years but nothing has changed.

“The information I learnt on the course is astonishing and we really need to provide our students with the knowledge about this so we can empower them to make the decisions that can make a difference.”

The UN Climate Change Teacher Academy is being delivered by Harwood Education, in partnership with the One United Nations Climate Change Learning Partnership (UN CC:Learn) and sponsored by YPO. Teachers will be able to teach pupils vital lessons about climate change and earn certification from the United Nations.