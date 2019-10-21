Eastbourne taxis can now be booked on this newly-launched app

An Eastbourne cabbie has launched the town’s first ever taxi-booking app.

720 Taxis has created the new phone application to be used by people across town, thanks to six-figure funding from NatWest.

The new free app allows customers to book a taxi on their mobile phone and is designed to improve safety and service.

One dispatched, full details of the driver and make, model, and registration of their vehicle are sent along with the ability to track the vehicle to their door.

Users are also able to see a predicted quote for the journey and rate their experience once it is over.

Mark Barrett, financial director at 720 Taxis, said, “With card payments now superseding cash, it was imperative we embraced this change.

“Now all our vehicles have been updated, customers are able to register a card on the app and simply book and pay for a taxi in a couple of clicks.”

The funding from NatWest has also enable 720 to install GPS head units in its expanding fleet of vehicles linking to its Susans Road booking office and the app, as well as financing the installation of card payment facilities in every vehicle.

Mr Barrett said, “This rollout has been so successful we are now not only recruiting new drivers but offering great incentives for existing drivers from other companies to join our expanding firm.

“Many of our drivers have been with the company for decades and we feel this new approach will help secure many more decades of happy drivers, as well as improving our customers’ overall experience.”

Ian Woodward, of NatWest, said, “It has been a pleasure to work with such a forward-thinking company for nearly 20 years now.

“It’s great to see an Eastbourne business embracing change for the benefit of both customers and employees.”

720 Taxis operates as one of Eastbourne’s main independent taxi firms. As a cooperative, the firm is owned by the drivers, which they say gives them an advantage in offering “exceptional customer service”.

The new app can be found on the app store under 720 Taxis.