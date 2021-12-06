Eastbourne students take part in Pantomine Challenge

Organised by Eastbourne Education Business Partnership Ltd in association with Eastbourne Theatres and sponsored by Wrightflow Technologies, the challenge is part of their annual Engineering Club programme.

It tasks the students to help a prince cut through a forest of trees to save a princess stuck in a castle.

The challenge lasted just over an hour with the teams, working in pairs, needing to use K’Nex construction components to create something that was fit for the prince to use.

Fourteen teams from Eastbourne primary schools took part in the annual Pantomime Technology Challenge on Friday (December 3). SUS-210612-164014001

Eastbourne Mayor Pat Rodohan presented the prizes and said, “It was great to see the many ideas and solutions that the teams came up with and the way that they all worked together”.

The winning team from The Haven received family pantomime tickets provided by Eastbourne Theatres and K’Nex kits.

The runners up teams from Stone Cross and St Andrew’s Prep received individual prizes and everyone received a certificate in ‘recognition of achievement’ and festive treats all provided by Wrightflow.

