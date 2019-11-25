Eastbourne student falls to death at Beachy Head

The family of a student from Eastbourne who fell from Beachy Head say they can not ‘understand why’ he made the decision to end his life, an inquest at Eastbourne heard last week (November 21).

Michael Aslan, 20, from Pulborough Avenue, died on July 10 after travelling to Beachy Head, while staying at the family home, during his summer break from Southampton Solent University - where he studied television production.

Michael with his friend (left) and cousin Luis Gouveia (right)

Mr Aslan’s uncle, Brian Roth, said after the inquest, “We all loved him and miss him. We can not understand why he did it.”

Mr Aslan’s cousin, Luis Gouveia, said in a statement, “We were extremely close. We grew up together. We went to the same nursery and primary where we were in the same class.

“We spent our breaks together and were in most classes together. We went on holidays nearly every year to Madeira where our parents are from.

“We were pretty much attached at the hip. Michael was normally the class clown, he would make anyone laugh.

“Two weeks before he took his life I asked him on the bus on the way back from the gym ‘do you have a passion in life?’ He said he didn’t.

“Looking back now, he had symptoms of depression, of being depressed and anxious. Looking back, it is like I was blind to it.”

The inquest heard Mr Aslan felt lost and struggled to be sociable and make friends like he used to.

In a video left behind by the student, the inquest heard, he said to his family he is sorry and he loves them.

Mr Roth said during the inquest Mr Aslan’s university friends came to the funeral and said they ‘loved him and miss him’.

A toxicology report by Amber Crampton found no evidence of drugs or alcohol in the man’s system.

Coroner Alan Craze said, “Very sadly we cannot alter history.” The coroner recorded a conclusion of suicide.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, the Samaritans may be able to help – the charity’s helpline number is 116 123.