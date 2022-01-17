Eastbourne store named as one of the 50 best independent shops in the UK

A clothing store in Eastbourne town centre has been named in The Times’ list of the ‘50 best independent shops in the UK’.

Born in Grove Road was featured on the list - which was published on The Times’ website yesterday (Sunday, January 16).

Owner Simon Porter said, “It is an honour to be involved and included in it.

Simon Porter from Born, Eastbourne SUS-220117-133419001

“It is a tough industry to be involved in.

“It has been very challenging in covid conditions but we are lucky enough to have some great local customers and supporters on our internet site.

“One of the main things locally is that we have some great customers that enjoy our product selections and it is helping the business.”

Mr Porter, who said he is pleased with the recognition, also discussed the hard work that has gone into growing the store.

Simon Porter from Born, Eastbourne SUS-220117-133825001

He said, “It is one of those jobs where it is not just a nine–five job. You spend almost every hour of the week thinking about it.

“We are always six–eight months ahead in buying stock. We are always looking for trends.

“You have to love what you are selling.”

Mr Porter said he hopes Born stands out due to its emphasis on promoting smaller brands while also being in a ‘nice seaside town’.

Born is an independant men's clothing store in Grove Road, Eastbourne SUS-220117-133528001

He said, “We do not sell mainstream clothing brands, but we do sell Barbour. We try to promote smaller brands from around the world.”

Mr Porter, who said he personally delivered some items during the pandemic, also thanked Eastbourne residents for their support throughout the lockdowns.

He said, “It was obviously very tough. We were very lucky to be supported by the government in some kind of way.