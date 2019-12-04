Eastbourne station car parking woes being addressed

Issues with parking at Eastbourne station are being addressed, thanks to the town’s Citizen’s Advice.

The charity says a number of people have contacted it about receiving penalties for parking in disabled spaces or when they are simply picking someone up or dropping them off.

Eastbourne Railway Station Car Park (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Since, volunteers from its research and campaigns team met with representatives from SABA, the company which is in charge of the parking services.

Alan Bruzon, CEO of Eastbourne Citizens Advice, said, “The meeting was very positive and we raised individual concerns as well as ways to resolve problems in future. SABA also agreed to review some current cases.”

He said there is also a new scheme which blue badge holders can use to register their vehicle for up to three locations which lasts for a year. You can do this by visiting the website https://www.sabaparking.co.uk/blue-badge-portal

Mr Bruzon said, “On the subject of picking up or dropping off we received assurances that cases where a person receives a penalty for having stayed for a long period of time will be looked at more favourably when they are raised.

“We will continue to monitor issues with parking and hope to maintain links with SABA from now on. We would like to hear from anyone who has difficulties with parking or receives a penalty they think is unfair please get in contact with us.”

Contact Citizens Advice Eastbourne by calling 03444 111 444 or send a message via eastbournecab.co.uk

